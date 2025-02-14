Fiji Athletics mourns passing of trailblazer

[ FilePhoto ]

The Fiji Athletics family is mourning the loss of a pioneering figure, Rajendra Prasad, who died at his home in Bilalevu, Nadroga, at the age of 73 after a prolonged battle with health issues.

Prasad made history as the first Indo-Fijian to represent Fiji in athletics, paving the way for future generations as he inspired athletes such as Shiri Chand ‘Mushroom’, Rohan Prasad, Caleb Maybir, Binesh Prasad, Daniel Sitaram, Birendra Prasad, Davendra Prakash Singh, Moses Zarak Khan and many more.

A long-distance specialist, Prasad competed at the 1971 South Pacific Games in Tahiti, finishing 5th in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races which were won by legendary Fijian runner Usaia Sotutu.

Article continues after advertisement

He was part of a distinguished team that featured standout athletes such as Sotutu, Samu Yavala, Tony Moore Jr., Miriama Tuisorisori Chambault, and team captain Sitiveni Rabuka, now Fiji’s Prime Minister.

His nephew and namesake, Rajendra Prasad, was a double Pacific Games gold medalist (Samoa 2007 & PNG 2015) and won silver in the high jump at the 2003 Pacific Games in Suva.

Beyond athletics, he dedicated his life to teaching and farming. A respected educator and a well-known figure in the Sigatoka Valley, he transported a weekly truckload of fresh produce from his own farm in Bemana, as well as neighboring farms, to the Suva Market.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Rosa Prasad, son, David Tej Prasad, daughter, Malti Marieta Prasad and sister, Malti Dumaru.

Prasad leaves behind a lasting legacy in Fijian sports, inspiring future generations of long distance-running athletes.

Fiji Athletics extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the sporting community who mourn the loss of a true pioneer.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link