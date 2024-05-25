Fierce competition ahead for Chess Fiji

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]]

The 2024 Vodafone Fiji May Weekender Chess Tournament will start at 8.30am on Friday at H104A in The University of the South Pacific in Suva.

This event, for players rated 1800 and under will feature fierce competition, especially between Candidate Master (CM) Rudr Ravi Prasad and Yash Krishen Maharaj, both from USP.

General Secretary Goru Arvind states that the three-day event aims to allow more Under-1800 players to earn internationally recognized FIDE Standard Ratings.

He notes that excluding Fiji’s over 1800 players, such as CM Manoj Kumar, CM Ronald Terubea, and CM Taione Sikivou, provides a great opportunity for younger talents to shine.

Young chess enthusiasts like Yajas Sharma, Lionel Vaurasi, Yash Yuvaan Prasad, Nidish Hettiwatta, Moses Mario, Rajartha Weerasekara, Praveer Singh, and Apimeleki Tawake are expected to compete for top spots. Female players, including Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Gloria Sukhu, WCM Tanvi Radha Prasad, and WCM Cydel Terubea, will add intensity to the Women’s Division.

Arvind also mentions that with the 45th World Chess Olympiad three months away, the Open and Women’s Captains have been sent for a FIDE Trainer Commission course for international certification.

More updates for Team Fiji and their path to Budapest will follow next month.

The tournament will feature special awards for the Best Upset, Best Newcomer (Male), and Best Newcomer (Female) to encourage new participants.

The event will include nine rounds of play with a 30-minute plus 30-second increment per move time control.

All interested players must report to the venue by 8:30am on Friday.