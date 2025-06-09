EPL matches reduced this weekend

Lautoka and Ba FC [file photo]

Round 16 of the Extra Premier League will feature only three matches this weekend, as two fixtures have been rescheduled to accommodate players on national duty with the Fiji Bula Boys.

The action kicks off on Friday evening at Churchill Park in Lautoka, where the home side will host an in-form Ba FC at 6 pm.

On Saturday, two more matches are set to take place.

At 1 pm, Nasinu FC will go head-to-head with Nadroga FC at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Later, at 3 pm, Tavua FC will face Navua FC at Garvey Park in Tavua.

The matches between Labasa FC and Nadi FC, as well as Rewa FC and Suva FC, have been deferred.

This is due to both Rewa and Labasa having more than five players selected for the national squad that is traveling to Thailand for the prestigious 51st King’s Cup Challenge.

