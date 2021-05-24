England go down in second test

England produced one of their worst home performances in recent memory to lose the second Test against India by 151 runs.

From a position where they started the final day as marginal favourites, England’s bowling was flayed by the India tail before their batting capitulated to 120 all out.

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah – two genuine tailenders – shared a ninth-wicket stand of 89 in front of some raucous Indian support.

Shami had reached 56 not out and Bumrah an unbeaten 34 when India declared on 298-8, setting England an unlikely 272 to win or 60 overs to survive.

They instantly found themselves 1-2 after openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley fell for ducks, and hope faded when Jonny Bairstow then, crucially, captain Joe Root were dismissed in the space of four balls either side of tea.

Jos Buttler, who faced 96 deliveries for 25, chewed up 16 overs with Moeen Ali and 12 with Ollie Robinson, either side of Sam Curran completing a king pair.

However, Robinson and Buttler fell in successive overs, before Mohammed Siraj bowled last man James Anderson to end with 4-32 and put a rampant India 1-0 up with three Tests to play.