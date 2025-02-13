Elder to take it up a notch this year

[ FilePhoto ]

Fifteen-year-old Nehemiah Elder is eager to participate in as many international tournaments as possible, when the weightlifting season kicks off later this month.

Despite being one of the youngest lifters in the national squad, Elder has a record of impressive achievements under his belt.

He says this year, he wants to take it up a notch and compete in as many international tournaments as possible.

“First of all there’s the Oceania Youth Championships, I’d love to go to that. And Mini Games, I’d love to go to that as well. Everything is going great, everting is going according to plan, that’s about it.”

Elder says everything is going according to plan in terms of training, thanks to his father and Weightlifting Fiji head coach, Henry Elder.

Looking back at his weightlifting journey two years ago, he adds none of it would have been possible if it wasn’t for divine intervention.

Named as the 2023 Young Male Athlete of the Year, Elder is certainly one to look out for in the future.

