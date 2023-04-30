Edgy win for the Raiders

It was a nail-biting match between the Raiders and Dolphins in the National Rugby League yesterday afternoon.

Jamal Fogarty was the hero as he saved them through a golden point field goal, which secured a 31-30 win over the Dolphins.

The Dolphins were ruled to have played at a loose ball, giving Fogarty the opportunity to calmly step back inside the advancing kick pressure to nail the one-pointer and seal victory.

Article continues after advertisement

In another NRL match, the Panthers suffered a 12-8 defeat to the West Tigers.

Today, the Bulldogs will battle the Dragons at 6.05 p.m.