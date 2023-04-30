Drua still targeting quarterfinals

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne is still confident the side can get into the top 8 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific points table.

Byrne says despite going down 30-14 to a strong blues side in Lautoka yesterday, they still can crack a quarterfinal spot.

He says its not over for the side as they have done well in just their second year.

“In our last few games we’ve got the Hurricanes here next week and then out last 4 games and I don’t know what the ladder looks at the moment. Those 4 games all those teams are fighting for a spot in the top 8 and it will be in our hands when we get to those last 4 games.”

Byrne says the Blues were a good team on the day even though they came in well prepared.

He says for now they will just need to regroup and focus on their next match against the Hurricanes.

They play the Hurricanes in Suva on Saturday at 2.05pm.