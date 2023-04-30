Drua sits on eleventh place in standing

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne says they anticipated a tough Blues team in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash yesterday.

Drua was defeated 14-30 in Churchill Park in Lautoka, their first home loss this season.

Byrne says Blues is a strategic side and they showed this yesterday.

“Genuinely a three-dimensional team, pass, run and kick and they are really good in that aspect of the game”

The Fijian Drua now sits on 11th place in the rankings.

Drua takes on the Hurricanes this weekend.