Drua aim to start strong after round 1 setback

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Temo Mayanavanua says the team cannot dwell on their Round 1 loss and must focus on the quick turnaround ahead.

He highlighted the impact of the bench and the importance of taking control early in games.

He said that taking the initiative to start strong and control the game is entirely within their control.

Article continues after advertisement

“As of right now, I’m just gutted that we didn’t get the result that we want. But as coach said, we’ll work on the positives and it’s a six-day turnaround. We can’t dwell on this game way too much. We need to move on.”

Mayanavanua also praised players like Peni Ravai, Penaia Cakobau, Sam Tawake, and Big Joe for bringing energy and momentum when coming off the bench.

The Drua now turn their attention to the next challenge, aiming to learn from mistakes and build on the positives from their first outing.

The Drua will meet the Waratahs next Friday at 8.35pm for round two.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.