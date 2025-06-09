Drua 7s focused on strong start at Coral Coast 7s

[Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 7s are confident their preparations have set them up well ahead of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, which kicks off tomorrow.

Coach Nemani Nadolo says the squad has enjoyed an extended and productive build-up, with sevens proving an exciting opportunity for players to stake their claim and proudly represent the Drua jersey.

Nadolo says while the format may differ from the traditional 15s game, the standards and pride remain the same whenever players pull on Drua colours.

The Drua 7s side features a balanced mix of experience and youth, blending proven performers with emerging talent eager to make the next step in their careers.

Nadolo highlighted the influence of seasoned leaders alongside development players who are being exposed to the demands of elite competition.

Tournament captains Elia Canakaivata and Joji Nasova will lead the side, with Nadolo describing the combination of leadership and youthful energy as a major strength of the squad.

After falling short in the semi-finals last year, Nadolo insists the team is not looking too far ahead this time around.

Instead, the focus is firmly on taking the competition one game at a time.

The Drua 7s open their campaign against the British Army 7s, a side Nadolo describes as a quality outfit from Europe, stressing that his players are fully locked in on that opening clash.

Nadolo says if the team executes its basics and handles the early matches well, the rest of the tournament will take care of itself — but for now, all attention is on making a strong start at the Coral Coast.

