Dolphins continue winning run

[Source: Dolphins NRL/ Facebook]

Five tries between wingers Tesi Niu and Jamayne Isaako lifted the Dolphins to a 36-20 victory over the Knights in round three of the NRL.

The Dolphins have become just the third expansion team to taste victory in each of their opening three games.

The loss is the first time Newcastle has failed to win its opening home game of the year since 2014.

In another match, the Roosters defeated the Rabbitohs 20-18.

Jason Paulo was in top form scoring two tries against his former Rabbitohs club to set-up victory for the Tricolors.