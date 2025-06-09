Development still a key focus for Bula FC

Since the opening round of the OFC Professional League, Extra Bula FC has stayed firm in its season strategy.

While rivals focus on points and victories, head coach Stéphane Auvray says his priority remains player development.

Auvray emphasizes that while wins are welcome, the squad’s main objectives are building experience and improving performance.

Despite more losses than wins, coach Auvray is pleased with the team’s progress.

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“There will be a time when it is important for us to get the points, its getting close, but at the moment, our focus is still the development of our players.”

He adds that once the side has gained sufficient elite-level experience, its focus will shift toward winning matches.

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