Crusaders expecting Fijian flair from Drua

Crusaders prop George Bower is looking forward to playing in front of family and friends when they face the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Lautoka during the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Bower, born in Wellington and of Fijian descent says if he is named in the team, this will be his first time to play against the Drua.

The 30 year old says even though he knows a lot of the Drua players, he knows that come game day they will not be friendly.

“Definitely expecting it’s going to be physical they are a team that have stepped up to the Super Rugby game and brought that physical aspect and also that Fijian flair they are well known for.”

Bower says he is also happy to be back in the country as his last trip was before the pandemic to visit his family.

He is expecting a few of his family members to be cheering the Crusaders on.

Bower made his debut for the Crusaders in 2019 and has appeared 52 times for the Christchurch based side.

The Crusaders face the Drua at 3.35pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.