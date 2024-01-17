Two losses for Women's Cricket

[Source: The SouthSeas Pacific Cup/ Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s cricket team suffered its second successive loss to Cook Islands in the Pacific Cup this afternoon in Auckland.

Cook Islands won by nine wickets and 70 runs in 8.2 overs.

Earlier on Fiji was thrashed by Vanuatu.

They went down by 135 runs.

The national side only managed to post while Vanuatu dominated with a convincing 169 runs.

Their next match is against Aotearoa Maori at 2pm tomorrow.