Schools cricket intensifies in day two

[Source: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji Secondary School National Men’s Under-19 Cricket Tournament concluded its second day of matches at Albert Park in Suva this afternoon.

Moce Secondary School continued its winning streak with a 44-run victory against the Cricket Fiji Invitational team.

Ba Provincial Freebird Institute won by five wickets against John Wesley College.

Cicia High School defeated Nabua Secondary School by three wickets, while Ratu Finau Secondary School won by 20 runs against Suva Grammar School.

The tournament will continue with the third pool games tomorrow morning at 9am.