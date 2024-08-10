Rokoro notes great improvement in Cricket

The Cricket Fiji Chief Executive is proud to see the sport growing in the country, especially in the secondary school level.

With the Southern Zone Cricket U19 Competition going on, Sitiveni Rokoro states that there has been a significant shift in performance in the tournament compared to the past.

He adds that this is a great progress for them as they eye to represent Fiji in many international tournaments.

“Just last year we qualified in the under-19 boys that played in the East Asia World Cup and we finished third that’s an improvement from our outing in 2019 where we came last”.

The semi-final between John Wesley and RKS is currently underway at Albert Park in Suva.