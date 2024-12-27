Kohli fined for Konstas clash in Melbourne Test

India’s Virat Kohli has been fined 20% of his match fee after barging into Australia opener Sam Konstas on day one of the fourth Test in Melbourne.

Kohli clashed shoulders with Konstas at the end of the 10th over, with the former India captain appearing to change direction to make contact as the 19-year-old walked down the pitch to speak to batting partner Usman Khawaja.

The pair exchanged words before the umpires and Khawaja calmed the situation down.

Match referee Andy Pycroft said Kohli, 36, had breached International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines about “inappropriate physical contact”.

As well as the fine, Kohli incurred one demerit point, but is free to play the fifth and final Test in Sydney next month.

The ICC said Kohli had accepted the punishment, so no formal disciplinary hearing was required.

Konstas, making his Test debut, went on to hit 60 from 65 balls to help Australia reach 311-6 at the close of play.