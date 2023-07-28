Kishan and spinners shine as India cruise to ODI win over Windies

[Source: Reuters Sports]

Ishan Kishan’s half-century and some excellent bowling by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India secure a five-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first one-day international at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

After electing to field, India dismissed the home side for 114 before chasing down their target with 27 overs remaining in a comfortable win to take advantage in the three-match series.

Five Indian bowlers took wickets, but it was Yadav who stood out as he dismissed West Indies’ top scorer Shai Hope (43) and tore through the tail in a devastating spell, finishing with figures of 4-6.

He was aided by Jadeja, who took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.

India lost opener Shubman Gill (7) early in their reply, but Kishan (52) combined with Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jadeja to see India to within sight of their target before Jadeja and captain Rohit Sharma took them over the finish line.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Saturday.