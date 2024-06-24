Jordan grabs hat-trick to set England up for a place in T20 semi-finals

[Source: Reuters]

After being asked to bat first, the United States lost their last five wickets in six balls.

Jordan, who had replaced Mark Wood, began the 19th over by having Corey Anderson caught at long-on by Harry Brook.

Two balls later he clean bowled Ali Khan, then trapped Nosthush Kenjige lbw and bowled Saurabh Netravalkar to complete his hat-trick, all three falling without scoring.

Jordan finished with four for 10 from 2.5 overs following another masterclass in wrist spin from Adil Rashid, who was named man-of-the-match.

Pace bowler Chris Jordan celebrated his return to the England side with a hat-trick on Sunday in the land of his birth to set the defending champions up for a crushing 10 wicket victory over the United States and a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

After dismissing the United States for 115 from 18.5 overs in their final Super Eight group match, England captain Jos Butler (83 not out), who effortlessly lofted five sixes in an over off left-arm slow bowler Harmeet Singh, and Phil Salt (25 not out), stroked their way to 117 without loss from 9.4 overs.

Rashid took two for 13 from his four overs, including the prize wicket of captain Aaron Jones who was bowled for 10 completely misjudging a googly which spun back to hit his stumps.

Nitish Kumar top-scored with 30 and former New Zealand all-rounder Anderson struck some belligerent shots late in the innings but it was all far too little too late on an excellent batting surface at the Kensington Oval.

“Very nice to do this at a special place like this,” said Jordan. “I thought we worked out the conditions well. Rashid came on and controlled one end and the way Livi (Jason Livingstone) bowled set the game up.”

After Butler won the toss and opted to field first Andries Gous flicked the fourth ball from left-arm paceman Reece Topley’s first over for a six over the fine leg boundary but was caught for eight attempting a similar shot from the final delivery.