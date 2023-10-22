India's balance not the same without injured Pandya

[Source: Reuters]

India may not have the same balance they had in their first four World Cup games due to Hardik Pandya’s injury but it gives the hosts a chance to experiment with a different combination against New Zealand, coach Rahul Dravid said.

All-rounder Pandya, who has taken five wickets in the tournament, will miss Sunday’s game in Dharamshala after injuring his ankle in their seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Dravid said India were “pretty clear” on their playing 11 for Sunday when they take on table toppers New Zealand but kept his cards close to his chest on the final lineup.

A key factor in Dharamshala could be the toss with the cold temperatures in the foothills of the Himalayas leading to an earlier onset of dew in the outfield.