India dig deep with bat to draw fourth test against England

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

India, led by captain Shubman Gill, batted with great character to secure a hard-fought draw in the fourth test against England on Sunday and keep the series alive going into the final game.

After losing two wickets before they had scored a run in their second innings, India batted for over five sessions for the loss of two more wickets to end the final day on 425-4 at Old Trafford.

A courageous hundred from Gill — his fourth of the series — and dogged unbeaten centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar gave the home crowd little to cheer on a tough day for England.

Article continues after advertisement

A closely-fought series remains at 2-1 to England and the hosts must avoid defeat in the final test at the Oval in London, starting on Thursday, to win it.

England captain Ben Stokes, who took five wickets in India’s first innings but was not fit to bowl much on Saturday, brought himself into the attack on Sunday morning with India resuming on 174-2.

The hosts were firm favourites to seal victory at this point, even more so when Stokes’ reintroduction paid dividends. The 34-year-old trapped KL Rahul lbw for 90, ending his excellent third-wicket partnership with Gill at 188.

Gill remained undeterred, however, even after getting a nasty blow on the hand. In his first series as captain, the 25-year-old became only the third skipper to score four hundreds in a single test series.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.