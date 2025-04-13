Easter Cricket Tournament postponed

The 2025 National Easter Cricket Tournament has been moved to June.

This was confirmed by Cricket Fiji’s High Performance manager Tomasi Nawaciono, noting that the Suva City Council has the Albert Park ground until the end of May.

The tournament, which was scheduled to be held next weekend, will be held from June 9th to the 14th.

“As you can see, Suva City Council has some issues with the grounds, so they’ve closed off the grounds to us until the end of May. So the Easter Tournament that’s supposed to be held next week has been shifted to June, from the 9th to the 14th. So we don’t want to disrupt the anticipation from the associations and the fans.”

He says while they are disappointed that the tournament has postponed, this will allow teams more time to fully prepare themselves.

Meanwhile, Kabara is the defending champions of the tournament, defeating Komo with three wickets and 67 runs in 13.2 overs in the final last year.

