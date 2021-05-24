Home

Cricket Fiji bids support on Olympic inclusion

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:53 pm

Cricket Fiji is supporting the International Cricket Council’s stand on having the sport played at the Olympic Games.

The ICC has confirmed it has launched its bid to have cricket included from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games onwards.

Cricket Fiji interim chief executive, Sitiveni Rokoro says it will be a milestone achievement to be able to send a national team to the biggest competition stage.

“It is another exciting time for cricket in its endeavor to join the Olympic family and for our young boys and girls as well who wants to take up cricket. It is an opportunity to play at the pinnacle of sports which is the Olympics.”

Cricket was last part of the Olympic Games in Paris 1900.

The game’s governing body has announced the establishment of an ICC Olympic Working Group to lead a bid on the sport’s behalf.

It is not the only sport vying to be included in the Olympics with netball also announcing its vision of being part of the Games.

