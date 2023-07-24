Celebrations on hold as Australia target Ashes series win says Cummins

[Source: Reuters]

Australia captain Pat Cummins, whose side retained the Ashes on a ran-hit without leaving the Old Trafford pavilion, insisted there will not be huge celebrations as they now focus on securing a first series win in England since 2001.

Rain washed out the final day of the fourth Ashes test, forcing a draw which ensured England, trailing 2-1 with one match to go, cannot win the series and leaving Australia, as holders, guaranteed to return home with the Urn.

Despite the result, Cummins’ and his team’s work in England is not through yet.

The draw was agonising for England, who seemed to be on course to storm back from 2-0 down in the series to level things up at Old Trafford after posting a first-innings total of 592 — their highest innings total on home soil since 1985.

But rain deprived them of most of Saturday’s action, as they looked to skittle the tourists out in their second innings, before Sunday’s washout.

England captain Ben Stokes did not feel there needed to be a rule change to accommodate such eventualities, amid calls for a reserve day to be made available if days are lost to rain as has been introduced for the World Test Championship final.

Stokes was, however, pleased with the impact his big-hitting side have made, despite being unable to force a series decider in the fifth test at the Oval in London next week.