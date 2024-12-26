Australia's head declared fit for Boxing Day test

Australia heaved a major sigh of relief on Wednesday after skipper Pat Cummins declared run-machine Travis Head fit for the Boxing Day test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India nemesis Head, the leading scorer of the five-test series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, suffered a quad strain in Brisbane.

Australia have confirmed teenaged opener Sam Konstas will make his debut replacing Nathan McSweeney in front of a sellout Boxing Day crowd at the MCG.