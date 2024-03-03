Australia beat New Zealand by 172 runs in first test

[Source: Times Now]

Spinner Nathan Lyon took six for 65 as Australia dismissed New Zealand for 196 before lunch on the fourth day of the first test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Sunday to win the match by 172 runs and go 1-0 up in the series.

New Zealand had started the day on 111-3 chasing a daunting victory target of 369, but Lyon sent back Rachin Ravindra for 59 and also removed Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips inside the first hour to claim his 24th test five-wicket haul.

Daryl Mitchell and Scott Kuggeleijn offered some resistance for the seventh wicket but all-rounder Cameron Green, whose 174 not out with the bat in the first innings was instrumental to Australia’s success, dismissed the latter for 26.

Article continues after advertisement

Mitchell batted on to make 38 despite taking a blow to the helmet from a Green delivery, but ran out of partners as the New Zealand tail folded in the face of Australia’s attack.

The defeat leaves New Zealand with only one win in 24 tests against their neighbours this century ahead of the second and final match in the series in Christchurch starting on Friday.