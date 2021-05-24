Home

Cricket

Another Root century punishes India

| @BBCWorld
August 27, 2021 4:25 am
England captain Joe Root continued his stellar form [Source: ESPN]

England captain Joe Root continued his stellar form with yet another magnificent century to flatten India on day two of the third Test at Headingley.

Such has been his insatiable run-scoring, it was almost inevitable that Root – playing on his home ground – would compile his third hundred in as many matches and sixth of the year.

His majestic 121 helped England to 423-8, a humungous lead of 345 over the tourists, after India were bowled out for 78 on Wednesday.

Root added 139 for the third wicket with Dawid Malan, who marked his recall with 70, while opener Haseeb Hameed soaked up some early pressure before he was dismissed for 68.

India’s attack was largely toothless on a placid pitch, Virat Kohli’s men a shadow of the side that surged to victory in the second Test at Lord’s.

Although Headingley has a history of sensational comebacks, this match surely will not be one, and England are primed to level the series at 1-1 with two matches to play.

