ACS Whites and Suva Grammar School extends winning streaks

[ Source : Cricket Fiji/ Facebook ]

ACS Whites emerged victorious against Gospel High School by nine wickets in the second round of the Under-19 Fiji Secondary Schools cricket competition yesterday.

Gospel High School batted first and managed to score 43 runs with the loss of eight wickets.

In response, ACS Whites batted confidently and reached a total of 44 runs with only one wicket lost.

[ Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook ]

In another match, William Cross High School triumphed over Lami High School by 21 runs.



[ Source:Cricket Fiji/ Facebook ]

In other round two matches, John Wesley lost by six wickets at the hands of Tailevu North College while Suva Grammar School defeated Adi Cakobau School Red by seven wickets.



[ Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook ]