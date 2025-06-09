Chua names Final Squad for OFC Women’s Nations Cup

[Source: OFC Facebook Page]

Fiji National Women’s Football Head Coach Angeline Chua has officially named her final 23-member squad for the upcoming OFC Women’s Nations Cup 2025, set to be hosted in Fiji next month.

The squad features a balanced blend of experience and youth, including five overseas-based players who are expected to strengthen the team’s campaign.

Making a much-anticipated return to the national side is dynamic forward Trina Davis, currently playing for FC Olympia USLW in the United States.

She will be joined by rising star Preeya Singh, a promising midfielder from the University of California, Merced, who recently featured for Fiji at the U-20 level.

Three players will be making their senior international debuts for the Fiji Kulas.

This includes Ka’iulani Scott, a goalkeeper from Eastern Suburbs in New Zealand, Anisha Dwarka, a midfielder from Jessup

University, USA, Akanisi Sorovakarua, a midfielder from West Los Angeles College.

Veteran midfielder Cema Nasau, now with Eastern Suburbs FC in New Zealand, returns to the squad, bringing valuable experience to the midfield. Also named are Adi Litia Bakaniceva and Maria Veronica, both currently with Hekari United FC in Papua New Guinea.

The team has been undergoing intensive training in Ba and will shift base to Suva on Thursday, June 26, to finalize preparations ahead of their opening fixture.

Following a strong showing in the 2022 edition, where they finished as runners-up, the Fiji Kulas are determined to go one better this time and claim the title on home soil.

Their campaign kicks off against the Solomon Islands on July 5th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

