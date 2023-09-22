Sports

China's Xi opens Hangzhou Asian Games, ceremony dazzles

Reuters

September 24, 2023 3:08 am

[Source: Reuters]

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the COVID-delayed 19th Asian Games in the Eastern city of Hangzhou during a spectacular and at times raucous ceremony this morning, which organisers hope will lift the mood in a nation struggling with an economic slump.

Spectators in the city’s 80,000 capacity stadium let out a huge roar as Xi was introduced and walked in to sit with visiting dignitaries including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Games, delayed a year due to China’s measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the country’s biggest sporting event in over a decade in several metrics, with around 12,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 40 sports.

Article continues after advertisement

After the Chinese flag was brought out, the first team out was Afghanistan, whose female athletes, based abroad due to sport for women being banned by the Taliban, walked together with their male counterparts. Their flagbearers carried the tri-colour flag for Afghanistan which is used by international resistance movements and shunned by the Taliban.

Several teams including Chinese Taipei were vocally welcomed by the spectators, but none more than the home team, whose athletes are expected to dominate the medals table once again.

They also mark a stark contrast to the cheerless Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics which took place under China’s strict zero COVID conditions which lasted for nearly three years from January 2020 until late 2022.

“I feel excited, particularly as a Hangzhou local,” said a man surnamed Zhao on his way into the stadium. “It’s a great chance to show the world how nice our city is… it was also delayed by a year. But that gave us a chance to prepare even better.”

In an often spell-binding ceremony intended to burnish Hangzhou’s status as one of China’s centres of technology and creativity, dozens of balletic dancers hovered above a digitally-projected lake in the wake of a flotilla of sail-boards.

In a modern take on the traditional lighting of the cauldron, a huge, digitally animated torchbearer “ran” the length of the stadium before settling to loom above the actual torch-bearer, China’s Olympic champion swimmer Wang Shun.

In synch, the pair lit a huge, multi-pronged cauldron, prompting another bout of cheering and soon after, a digital firework display.

But many of those not lucky enough to get a ticket grumbled about disruption.

A sizeable “traffic control area” around the city’s Olympic stadium were blocked off, at least one metro station was shut and other Games centres were closed and deliveries were disrupted on Saturday.

Some felt the security measures, always tight wherever Xi goes for a visit, were overdone.

“I think it shows they’re too nervous, right?”, said 45-year-old Hangzhou resident Li Jian. “I think we should be a little more confident.”

One local social media user was told due to safety rules surrounding the Games a pencil sharpener they had ordered could not be delivered. “How dangerous is the sharpener?,” the user wrote. “Will I be able to use it to kill foreign country leaders?”

Organisers have not disclosed spending on the Games, though the Hangzhou government has said it spent more than 200 billion yuan ($30 billion) in the five years through 2020 on transport infrastructure, stadiums, accommodation and other facilities.

Organisers hoped a high-tech opening ceremony on Saturday will help drum up excitement for the Games. Interest at home has been muted as the economy sputters and some question the cost of hosting the mega-event.

Dozens of smiling volunteers greeted arriving journalists in Hangzhou this week, with some expressing relief that the event was finally getting started.

The official slogan of the event, “Heart to Heart, @Future”, represents the goal of uniting the people and countries of Asia through these games, officials have said, but geopolitical tensions and rivalries threatened to overshadow that effort this week.

Xi called on the West to lift sanctions on Syria and offered Beijing’s help in rebuilding the war-shattered country on Friday during rare talks with the long-ostracised Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Also on Friday, India protested over a visa issue that affected three of its athletes at the games, leading India’s sports minister Anurag Thakur to cancel his trip.

Japan’s top government spokesperson said on Tuesday that Tokyo would do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in China as the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea has chilled ties.

“We should promote peace through sports, adhere to the principle of goodwill towards neighbours and mutual benefit and… resist the cold war mentality and confrontation between camps,” Xi told dignitaries including Bach and Assad at a banquet before the ceremony on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Global financial architecture needs reform: PM

RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 23/9/23

RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 22/9/23

Finance Minister demands probe into shoddy stadium project

Two separate accidents land six in hospital

More parks planned for Nasinu and Nausori

Decline in young women worries village

Rabuka holds pivotal meeting with Portugal

More awareness is needed: Volatabu

Specific climate change policies critical: Gavoka

Govind Park Ba project disaster: Prasad

Former All Black backs Fiji to still win Pool C and Wales to miss quarters

Five tries by Arundell as England win

Portugal and Georgia serve up thriller

Man City beat Nottingham Forest despite Rodri red card

Leao scores as AC Milan edge Verona

Record-breaking Kane scores hat-trick in Bayern's 7-0 demolition of Bochum

Ahmed takes four wickets as England beat Ireland

Luton earn first Premier League point with draw against 10-man Wolves

China's Xi opens Hangzhou Asian Games, ceremony dazzles

Palace held by Fulham in goalless stalemate

Walsh sublime as Broncos advance to grand final

Fuli happy with progress so far

Biden to visit Michigan to support auto strike, a day before Trump

Nadroga retains Farebrother Trophy in spectacular comeback

For Gucci debut, new designer De Sarno showcases minimalist glamour

Rudr Prasad dominates in Rapid Chess

Lizzo faces new lawsuit from clothing designer

Vanuatu to miss Pacific Islands summit with Biden at White House, official says

Peter Hawkings offers slinky designs in Tom Ford debut at Milan Fashion

Fourth consecutive win for Fijiana 7s

Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations: The Guardian

African philosophy part of Flying Fijians' theme

One dead, 10 missing in Taiwan golf factory fire

Prada fringes, breezy looks for Emporio Armani at Milan Fashion Week

No celebration yet, Blues focusing on IDC

Ratu Cokanauto laid to rest

Movie Review: St4llone, St4tham are back in ‘Expend4bles,’ yet another expend4ble sequel

Philippines issues health warning as capital hit by smog, volcanic gas

Fijiana continues winning form

Mission Raniganj makers unveil new motion poster of Akshay Kumar and his team

Australia fines lender NAB $1.4 million for wrongfully charging fees

Jones accepts Wallabies job is on the line in Wales showdown

Xavi signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2025

India stops new visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to downsize missions as spat worsens

South Africa and Ireland are no strangers despite infrequent meetings

Kumari Srimathi trailer out

India's Delta Corp gets tax notice for $1.34 billion

King Charles meets Flying Fijians, 'Bati Leka' performs role

Two big matches remain for Flying Fijians

Tabuatalei bound for 10th Pacific Games outing

Best 12 to be selected

Rabuka calls for international cooperation and solidarity

Drua players boost campaign, Nadroga chases consistency

EbayShop scam crosses $2million mark

Namibia's Deysel apologises to Dupont for dangerous tackle

Child cancer survival rates increase

Argentina back on track with win over Samoa

Silva latest to join Man City's growing injury list

Wales also desperate to beat Australia in Lyon showdown

Russia faces new sanctions for non-compliance, says WADA

Australia aims for sustainable, inclusive full employment

Tonga make further change to squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

Nagelsmann named Germany coach ahead of Euro 2024

US, Mexico, Canada aim to deter exploitation of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Shami and batters set up India's clinical win v Australia

Panthers power past Storm into fourth straight decider

Ba denies Rewa, helps Lautoka win title

Fijiana concludes day one with win

Wallabies drop Gordon, McReight to bench for Wales showdown

Bus carrying high school band rolls off highway in New York, killing two

$10k for Flying Fijians cardio challenge

Maejirs hopes for more preparation time

Termites detected in a Nakasi Home

Suva’s big guns named for Nadroga clash

US talking to India about Canada murder, no 'special exemption,' Biden adviser says

Motive behind attack on Totogo unknown

Mediation averts potential strike

Children need to be at the center of education change

More data needed on PALM scheme workers

Landowners frustrated over delay in bonus payment

Gavoka congratulates Fiji Airways

Fijiana 7s bounce back with win over France

Shocking academic data is a wake-up call: AG

Tourism Fiji launches ‘Welcome China’ strategy

Twice US World Cup champion Ertz bows out

Amrit is Fiji’s new High Commissioner to Australia

Colors promoting UN goals or LGBTQ rights?

Dinosaur known as 'Barry' goes on sale in rare Paris auction

Attacker transferred to Saint Giles Hospital

Chance encounter transforms girl from Mumbai slum

Flying Fijians acknowledge support

Toganivalu appointed acting FICAC Commissioner

Fuli rotating and gauging players

Moschino close to naming new creative director

Dakuitoga to take charge of Fiji Bulikula

Prasad visits Balevuto to address false rumors

FLP, Unity Fiji voice opposition to parliamentary grant

Rakuro to miss Farebrother clash against Suva

Senior company executive under investigation

Canada's Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe

Woman loses all in EbayShop scam

PACT to ensure project implementation

Rabuka and UAE Foreign Minister pave way for future collaborations

Humans have built with wood for 476,000 years

Man cops life sentence for inhumanely murdering partner

TSLS signs MOA with renowned NZ universities

France 'extremely concerned' as Dupont suffers possible jaw fracture

Romania's Enescu music festival eyes next edition

EFL move to increase tariffs is bizarre: FHTA

Poland, with election looming, says it isn't sending new arms to Ukraine

Rabuka discusses collaboration opportunities with Israel

Prada fringes, breezy looks

Consultation held with Rarawai Mill truck operators

King Charles visits Notre-Dame in state trip aimed at bolstering ties

Romania FA sanctioned over 'Serbia' chants in Kosovo match

US offers work permits to half million Venezuelans

Fiji Police ready to handle threats: Tikoduadua

Tawake relates to celebrations

FRA 96-0 NAM: Dupont injury worry overshadows France triumph

Argentina remain top of FIFA world rankings

Flying Fijians in France: 22/9/23

Need to drive sustainable investments at an accelerated level: Nalumisa

Chizik admires Fijian basketball players' commitment

PNG calls again for Murray as coaches eye development opportunity

Rusivakula and Paul make their return

$2 million to combat climate change

Liverpool fight back to beat LASK 3-1 in Europa League

Grant targets climate change victims

Portugal stack bench with forwards for Georgia match

Farrell, Smith and Arundell start for England against Chile

New Climate Change Adaptation program introduced

Argentina focus on execution for Samoa showdown

Internship and Graduate Trainee Program Framework launched

Chile make nine changes as Videla handed first start against England

Ireland bring in Gibson-Park for Pool B showdown with South Africa

KOICA Forum key for capacity building

Georgia retain World Cup ambitions beyond Portugal match

Young Kulas through to U16 last four

Huge Instagram following is 'a big responsibility'

Rare disease leaves Sufjan Stevens unable to work

Fiji now has a system: Smith

Tikoduadua calls for calm

Top women’s 7s teams in action tomorrow

Young Fiji 7s team for Pacific Games

Australia to hold independent inquiry into handling of COVID pandemic

IDC to be held in Suva

Moschino close to naming new creative director

Healthcare services need constant improvement

Tavua football relegated

Concerns over non-compliance with fire safety requirements

Naitasiri Province without a commercial arm

$55 million investment in the heart of Nausori

New Zealand power past Vanuatu to book semi-final date with Tonga

Fiji Airways secures back-to-back airline award

Investigation to be launched into violent arrest

Trump says if elected again he will send troops to US-Mexico border

Demi Lovato says she feels ‘most confident’ during sex

Seven contestants to vie for Sugar Festival crown

US Senate confirms Biden pick as top US military officer

Police attack serious concern: Tikoduadua

Special mural for Flying Fijians

Student to front court over alleged rape of minor

Climate change consequences indiscriminate: Rabuka

Stallions beaming with confidence

India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as relations worsen

Upgrading elderly care homes top priority

Touch Fiji thriving on DFAT funding

Over $53,000 boost for WOWS Kids Fiji

Gavoka lauds youth involvement in tourism industry

Village guideline under review

Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID

Canada gathers allies as tensions rise with India over Sikh leader's murder

Raiwai man behind Totogo attack

'Stop the war' and Zelenskiy need not speak

Anil Kapoor secures Delhi High Court order to safeguard his personality rights

Surge in drug-related cases

Rabuka attends annual reception hosted by US President

WSL Championship Tour returns to Fiji

New board members for REALB

Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian Family certified UA, advance booking begins

Maui fire lawsuit blames landowners for wild grass growth

Imran Khan reveals he was “never supposed to be Matru” in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Attack on Totogo Police Station

Flying Fijians in France: 20/9/23

Young French and dad backs Fiji

Flying Fijians in France: 21/9/23

More alarming educational statistics revealed

Arsenal thrash PSV on Champions League return

Possible pay cuts to address extramarital affairs

Cavubati shares joy over victory

PM to participate in historic US-PIF Summit

Netball Australia continues to provide assistance to Fiji

Stigma impedes help for street children

Italy come from behind to beat Uruguay

GCC review outcome by November

Tourism Fiji’s annual industry day returns

France look for more polish against Namibia in raucous Marseille

Senior Spanish soccer officials to leave or be fired after uproar over World Cup kiss-source

Wallabies welcome back McDermott and Fa'amausili for crunch Wales match