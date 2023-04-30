Chiefs continue winning streak

Chiefs continues their unbeaten streak after they tamed the Crusaders 34 -24 in the Shop N save Super rugby Pacific yesterday.

To maintain their perfect record, the Chiefs scored two late tries, one of which was triggered by some classic Damian McKenzie magic.

The crusaders now sits fifth on the Shop n Save Super Rugby Pacific after the Hurricanes and Blues win.

They will be looking to bounce back against the Force next week.

In other matches, Moana Pasifika recorded another defeat from the Rebels by 43-33 and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua went down fighting the Blues 30-14 in Churchill Park in Lautoka.