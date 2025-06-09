Cabinet Briefed on 2024 Fiji Pro success

Cabinet has been updated on the successful outcomes of the 2024 Corona Fiji Pro presented by Bonsoy, which took place from August 20 to 29 at the world-renowned Cloudbreak surf break.

The event marked the official return of the World Surf League Championship Tour to Fiji after a seven-year absence.

Last held between 2014 and 2017, the Fiji Pro was brought back following Cabinet’s earlier approval for a three-year hosting agreement, recognising the global value and economic benefits of staging world-class sporting events in the country.

Held at one of the most iconic surf spots in the world, the 2024 edition attracted top-ranked international surfers, global media coverage, and a boost for local tourism operators.

Following this success, preparations are now underway for the 2025 Fiji Pro, also scheduled for August.

A Steering Committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation will continue to oversee the event to ensure it delivers maximum exposure and benefits for Fiji.

