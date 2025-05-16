Bulai swaps spotlight for coaching spot

Deborah Bulai. [Photo: Supplied]

Pacific Games gold medallist and national record holder Deborah Bulai has returned home, swapping her throwing gloves for a coaching clipboard.

At just 25, she’s now leading the charge to grow one of Fiji’s least-known field events.

She is currently mentoring two promising athletes, including Pacific Mini Games rep Glen Finau and she’s already seeing strong signs of progress.

“One thing I’ve noticed about coaching these two specific athletes is they catch on pretty quick. Things that I believe I was supposed to introduce to them in a week or two weeks they have already got on with it in just a few days, let alone a few sessions. This is why I’m motivated just to bring the sport back into this country because it’s crazy what these kids can do.”

One of her key trainees, Glen Finau, discovered the sport at a past camp and hasn’t looked back.

The three-day Ignite Camp at HFC Bank Stadium gave athletes a rare chance to fine-tune skills with elite-level guidance.

The camp concluded today and the Pacific Mini Games in Palau will start on the 29th of next month.

