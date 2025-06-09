Brandon Smith free to play for Rabbitohs as NRL

source: ABC

The NRL will allow Brandon Smith to play in the final round for South Sydney, as the embattled Rabbitohs hooker plans to fight charges laid by Queensland Police.

The reverberations of Smith’s drug-supply charge were still being felt around the NRL on Tuesday, with his former club Sydney Roosters caught up in the drama.

Smith has been summoned to face Southport Magistrates Court next month, on a charge of supplying dangerous drugs.

He has also been accused by Queensland Police of disclosing inside knowledge for betting, and faces another charge over that.

South Sydney have stood by the 29-year-old with coach Wayne Bennett adamant he will pick him to face the Roosters next Friday night after the Rabbitohs’ bye.

And the NRL also confirmed on Tuesday they would have no issue with Smith running out, confirming he would not face an immediate ban.

“The NRL is not satisfied that the player has been charged with an offence that triggers the automatic application of the no-fault stand-down condition,” an NRL spokesperson said.

“The NRL also does not intend to impose a Stand Down Condition under its discretionary powers.

