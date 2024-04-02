Tyson says he is still a huge draw despite age

Boxer Mike Tyson [Source: Reuters]

Mike Tyson will be 58 when he takes on Jake Paul on July 20 in Texas but he said fans are still clamouring to see the former heavyweight champion in action.

The bout between one of the most feared fighters in history and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will be held at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington and streamed live on Netflix.

The fight is the first for Tyson since he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in November 2020, where Paul was on the undercard.

Although it has yet to be officially announced, the fight is also expected to be designated an exhibition, USA Today reported.

That would mean the rounds would be two minutes as opposed to the traditional three, the boxers would wear heavier gloves that make it safer and there will be no official judges to score the rounds, so a victory could only come by knockout.