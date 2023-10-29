Tyson Fury claims split decision victory over ex-UFC fighter

[Source: BBC]
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claimed a controversial split decision victory against former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.
Ngannou, 37, put Fury on the canvas in round three after connecting with a left hook.
But while one judge scored it 95-94 in favour of Ngannou, two gave it to Fury at 96-93 and 95-94.
Fury’s WBC heavyweight belt was not on the line.
