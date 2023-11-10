Tuwai Boxing calls for unity

Tuwai Boxing Promotions is urging other promoters and boxers to collaborate in order to improve the state of boxing in the country.

According to the manager of Tuwai Boxing, Alan Kumar, they have faced challenges in creating more entertaining bouts due to individuals attempting to undermine their work and spreading false information.

Kumar expresses concern over the recent promotion held in Nadi, where fake profiles and fake news were created and circulated on social media about the event being postponed.

Additionally, their posters were torn down, causing confusion among the public.

“I call to people who are against us, people who are against our promotion to sabotage our promotion, please stop that, stop doing that. Let’s come together. Promoters work together hand in hand. And we are here to help each other to grow regardless.”

In light of these incidents, Kumar emphasizes the importance of unity among promoters and boxers, as Tuwai Boxing Promotions is open to working together for the betterment of the sport.