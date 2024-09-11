Singh to face Tongan giant

Fijian boxer Sebastian Singh

Fijian boxer Sebastian Singh has his heavyweight bout against Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo next month is probably one of the toughest test he is to face.

Singh says he is not one to back down from a fight and is looking forward to taking on this Tonga giant.

He says his preparation has been coming along well, and endurance is something he has been focusing on over the past few weeks.

“Being in the sport for so long, as everybody knows and as I’ve always said I’ve never ducked anyone and I’ve always looked forward to tough fights. I see which will be one of the biggest tests of my boxing career, I would say it’s the biggest because I’ve fought opponents probably better than him.”

Singh has a total of 15 wins under his belt with nine knockouts, alongside seven losses and three draws.

Tongotongo on the other hand boasts an impressive eight wins with all fights coming by knockouts.

The bout is to be held on October 26 at the Kings Charles Park in Nadi.