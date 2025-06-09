Seru delivers final blow for Army on day one boxing

[Photo Credit: RFMF]

Army boxer Foama Seru sealed the final win for the final bout of Day One in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl boxing competition with victory over Police’s Fenton Thaggard at Police Academy in Nasova yesterday afternoon.

The referee stopped the contest in the second round when Thaggard could not continue.

Army boxing head coach Alfred Ledua says his team put out a good perfromance but looks forward to them stepping it up a notch in the next two days.

Article continues after advertisement

“We worked in phases and this is the result we wanted on day one of the competition so we will come back stronger today. We always use the quote ‘hardwork beats talent’ so the boys need to be working really hard.”

He adds Seru’s result closed out the first of the three-day boxing program on a strong note for Army.

Meanwhile, boxing will continue today and conclude tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.