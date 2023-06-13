Pacific Games still an option for Hill

Winston Hill [left] teamed up with All Freights Logistics as one of the partners of the Lews Hill Boxing Promotions.

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Winston Hill will be up for it if given the chance to represent Fiji at the Pacific Games this year in the Solomon Islands.

Hill stepped away from amateur boxing to give an opportunity for others to come and shine in the sport.

Qualifying for the Pacific Games will not be an issue for the Olympian and says he is just in the corner waiting to be called out.

“The technicalities of participating in the Pacific games or in any amateur meet is you need to have less than five professional fights and as of today I’m only at two professional fights. I’m eligible for the Pacific Games and being able to represent Fiji further.”

Hill says there’s nothing stopping him from flying the Fiji flag again.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist today teamed up with All Freights Logistics as one of the partners of the Lews Hill Boxing Promotions.

Lewis Hill Boxing Promotion will have it’s next boxing event on the 15th of July at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.