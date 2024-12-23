More international fights next year

Cam Todd

Fiji Amateur Boxing head coach Cam Todd is looking to bring in more international clubs for exhibition fights next year.

The New Zealand national says the more overseas-based boxers we bring into the country the better it is for our local amateur boxers.

Todd was able to facilitate eight international visits throughout this year including boxers from the United Kingdom and Australia.

He says fighting with boxers who have been through a different level of training will help our local boxers develop their performance.

“And I’d like to think another eight internationals, I want to bring teams back to Fiji. All the teams that have come this year, they love it here, so we want to keep bringing them back here.”

Todd’s coaching career has spanned over 30 years and seen him training some of New Zealand’s pre-eminent amateur fighters.

He also once coached world-rated heavyweight boxer David Tua and the NZ team to the Women’s World Boxing Championship in the US.