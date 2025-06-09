Kolitapa seeks support for Youth Olympic journey

Seventeen-year-old Merewalesi Kolitapa and her father, former Fiji Boxing rep Aliki Temo Kolitapa. [Photo Supplied]

Seventeen-year-old Merewalesi Kolitapa is gearing up to represent Fiji at the Youth Olympic boxing qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand, next month and hopes to raise enough funds on her GoFundMe to support her dreams.

The Sigatoka Methodist College student has been training rigorously, waking at 4am for morning sessions, following a strict diet, and dropping from 66.7 kg to 60 kg to make weight for her category.

Kolitapa says that while her finances are not yet fully sorted, she will continue her training, trusting the process and the generosity of those who donate to a good cause.

Article continues after advertisement

“My foster parents from Australia are running a GoFundMe for me, and with local sponsorships, we’ve collected around $700. But I still need help to cover travel, accommodation and equipment so my trip goes smoothly.”

She confirms that a local law firm has also pledged to provide sports gear, but every contribution will help her focus on her dream of reaching the finals and making Fiji proud.

A $3,000 target has been set with $740 raised so far.

Kolitapa says that if all goes as planned, she will leave Fiji on March 1, arriving in Bangkok on March 5, determined to give her best on the international stage.

GoFund Me Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-a-lewa-a-chance-to-go-to-the-junior-olympic-games

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.