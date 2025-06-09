Davule ready to lead boxers into championship

Team captain and Pacific Games gold medalist Jone Davule [sitting, middle] with the team [Source: Fiji Amateur Boxing Association/Facebook]

As Fiji’s Amateur Boxing team prepares to compete at the Men’s and Women’s Elite World Championships, they will be out to prove that Fijian boxers can perform at the highest international level.

Team captain and Pacific Games gold medalist Jone Davule highlighted that while other countries may have access to more advanced training equipment, coaching, and physiotherapy support, Fiji’s boxers are ready to give their best effort.

Preparations have been progressing well, and the team is eager to step into the ring and showcase their skills. The championship will feature top boxers from around the world and is set to begin tomorrow in Liverpool, England.

Article continues after advertisement

“For all of us boxers coming here for this championship, this is an opportunity for us the Fiji can also produce champions and elite boxers. We all have nothing to lose, if we lose, we will lose after we’ve give our all in the ring.”

Support from the Fijian public is considered vital as the team represents the nation on this prestigious stage.

Fans can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.