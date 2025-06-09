Daunimoala grateful for lessons, eyes strong finish

Nunia Daunimoala. [Photo Credit: Oceania Rugby]

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s forward Nunia Daunimoala says the side is determined to lift their performance when they face Wales in their final pool match at the Womens Rugby World Cup this weekend.

She admits results have not gone their way so far, but believes the team has made clear progress and will take the field with greater confidence.

Daunimoala adds she is also focused on raising her own game, hoping to deliver a stronger personal performance against the Welsh.

Article continues after advertisement

“We look forward to another tough match this weekend. We believe we can perform better and take our game up to the next level. We believe that we as a team can work better together with the support from everyone at home and here in the UK.”



Nunia Daunimoala. [Photo Credit: Oceania Rugby]

She admits the World Cup has come with its challenges but understands the Fijiana are building towards greatness, if not now then in the future.

Daunimoala says that while a win has eluded them, the squad is grateful for the experience and the lessons gained from playing against top-tier opposition.

They will meet Wales at 1.45am on Sunday at Sandy Park in Exeter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.