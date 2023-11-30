Chand finds motivation in Hill

Young boxer Mervin Chand

Young Mervin Chand is looking forward to his 10th bout next week.

The Year nine student of Swami Vivekananda College in Nadi who looks up to Winston Hill will be fighting in the 3×2 bout against Suva’s Manoa Tuivuna.

The young boxer believes with the right guidance, he will thrive in boxing.

“I heard that he is fast. But I’ve been training a lot, and I’m confident that I can do it. And that’s all to say. ”

He adds that he has been following Hill and is hoping to follow his footsteps in the future.

The 14-year-old says only his actions will speak volume next Saturday.

The two will be fighting under the South Pacific Promotions banner at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.