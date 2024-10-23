Boxing tickets now on sale

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Winston Hill, is urging boxing fans to purchase their tickets for the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event in Nadi this weekend.

Tickets are now available and Hill says fans can expect a thrilling lineup of boxing matches as there will be three international title fights for the night.

“Get your tickets here before the fight because probably on fight night, the gates will be closed. This might be a sellout. So get your tickets as well from the Coffee Hub Nadi, and show up in numbers and show your support.”

There will be a total of 12 bouts, including the three international and one local title fights.

Fans and spectators will also have the chance to meet Rugby World Cup winner, NRL great and former heavyweight boxer Sonny Bill Williams.

The event will be held at Prince Charles Park and will start at 3pm..