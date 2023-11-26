Benavidez stops Andrade in six

David Benavidez had too much power for Demetrius Andrade [Source: SB Nation]

David Benavidez made the final Showtime pay-per-view boxing event one to remember, as he pummeled Demetrius Andrade en route to a sixth-round stoppage.

The bout was officially stopped after the six round, following two-plus rounds of Benavidez just totally dominating the action.

Benavidez scored a knockdown late in round four, crushing Andrade with a right hand, and then battered his opponent around the ring in rounds five and six, with Andrade repeatedly warned that he “needed to show something.

With referee Thomas Taylor telling the Andrade corner he couldn’t let another full round like those go by, the Andrade team stopped it there.

Andrade (32-1, 19 KO) started pretty well, as he generally does, showing some good offense in the first couple of rounds. But once Benavidez (28-0, 24 KO) got going, it was a snowball rolling downhill, as he just built and built momentum, eventually steamrolling Andrade, who did not have the power or chin to deal with his naturally bigger opponent.

Andrade, a former 154 and 160 lb titleholder, was fighting for just the second time at 168 lbs, while Benavidez is a former two-time titlist at that weight.