Another Hill turns professional

Jonathan Hill

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill will not be the only one from the family turning professional.

His elder brother Jonathan Hill will make his professional debut in the the Lewis Hill Boxing Promotions next month.

Jonathan returns to the stage after a lapse of five years.

He says his younger brother is the reason why he’s back and looks forward to an early night when he takes on Donasio Macedru.

Jonathan Hill adds he hopes to get a professional debut win before welcoming his baby.