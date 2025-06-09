Bia hails Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles’ historic win

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Youth and Sports.]

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia visited Matawailevu Village to join celebrations following the Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles’ historic triumph in the 2025 Vodafone Cup Premier Men’s Grandfinal.

The Sea Eagles defeated Vusu Raiders 32-30.

It was a proud moment for the community as the Sea Eagles lifted the championship trophy for the first time, capping off a remarkable season that showcased both discipline and determination.

Bia congratulated the players, coaches and supporters, commending their commitment and teamwork that led to their breakthrough victory.

He also emphasized the broader role of sport in shaping the lives of young Fijians, stressing that rugby league and other sporting pathways can serve as powerful tools for empowerment and positive change.

“Sports give our young people the chance to grow, learn discipline, and create a better future for themselves and their families.”

During his visit, the Assistant Minister also highlighted several youth initiatives offered by the Ministry, including training programs and youth centers that support those who may not have completed formal education.

He encouraged young people to register their youth clubs through the Ministry of Youth and Sports to gain access to resources and further development opportunities.

The visit not only celebrated the Sea Eagles’ milestone victory but also reinforced the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to youth development through sports across Fiji.

