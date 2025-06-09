Begg chases childhood dream

While he is excited to pursue his dream of playing professional football, Nabil Begg admits that answering Bula FC’s call-up was not an easy decision.

Joining the club means Begg will place his studies on hold, as the upcoming season is expected to be a demanding one.

With Bula FC’s busy schedule, he will spend much of the year either travelling or in camp with the team.

However, with the guidance and encouragement of his parents and loved ones, Begg has chosen to follow his football ambitions, doing so with the full support of his family.

“Just need to be on top of my weaknesses. That with know what coach wants from us, the message he is trying to get across, or the structure he wants us to play.”

A product of Ba FC, Begg has emerged as one of the country’s most exciting young talents. He rose through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2021, playing a key role for the Men in Black in domestic competitions.

In early 2024, Begg earned an overseas opportunity with Auckland City FC in New Zealand, before returning home to represent his hometown club during the 2025 season.

